LIST: Dense fog advisory leads to several Ohio school delays

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A dense fog advisory Wednesday morning led to several school delays in districts across central and northeastern Ohio.

LIST: The following schools are on a two-hour delay:

  • Edison Local SD
  • New London Local SD
  • Norwalk City SD
  • South Central Local SD
  • Crestview Local SD; AM Preschool 10 to 11:45 and PM preschool 1 to 2:45

The fog created hazardous driving conditions and poor visibility.

The fog advisory is expected to expire at 10 a.m.

