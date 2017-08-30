No arrests in death of 15-month-old girl, ruled homicide by medical examiner

The family of this 15-month-old says she was beaten to death. (Source: WOIO)

The Warrensville Heights Police Department is continuing the investigation into the death of a 15-month-old baby girl, which was ruled a homicide by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Warrensville Heights Police investigating if 15-month-old was beaten to death

The medical examiner said that the toddler died of blunt force trauma to her head and abdomen. She also had fractures on her skull.

The girl's family thinks she was beaten to death, but police have not charged any suspects with the homicide.

"I wasn't there to protect my baby. They hurt my baby. They killed my baby," said Victoria Dillard, the girl's grandmother.

Little Morgan's mother said she was funny, sweet and beautiful.

"She was everything, everything a mother could ask for," said La'Shea Mitchell.

Mitchell said she left Morgan with a family member in Warrrensville Heights on Saturday when she went to work. Later that day, she received a call from University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.

"I get there and she was not okay. They were pumping her, they were still pumping her," said Mitchell.

Morgan died at the hospital. Her death was ruled a homicide after the initial autopsy results.

The girl's family said that police have questioned several people about the death, but no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Morgan's funeral costs.

