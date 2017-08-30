Copy-Warrensville Heights Police investigating if 15-month-old was beaten to death

The family of this 15-month-old says she was beaten to death. (Source: WOIO)

Warrensville Heights police are investigating after a baby girl's death was ruled a homicide by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

"I wasn't there to protect my baby. They hurt my baby. They killed my baby," said Victoria Dillard.

The heartbreak Dillard feels is unimaginable. Her granddaughter was killed while being babysat by people Dillard trusted.

"They killed her. They murdered her. They beat her," she said.

Little Morgan was just 15 months old. Her mom said she was funny, sweet and beautiful.

"She was everything, everything a mother could ask for," said La'Shea Mitchell.

Mitchell said she had to work Saturday, so they left Morgan at a family member's home in Warrensville Heights. Later that day, they got the life-changing phone call and rushed to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.

"I get there and she was not okay. They were pumping her, they were still pumping her," said Mitchell.

Mitchell prayed for a miracle to save her baby's life. "I'm just praying, God, please, please save my baby, God, please I'm asking you and I don't pray, I don't pray, I don't pray," she said.

The Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy Monday, and ruled Morgan's death a homicide. The Medical Examiner said the toddler died of blunt force impacts to the head and abdomen, she also had fractures on her skull and hemoperitoneum.

"How can you beat a baby? How can you hurt a baby?" said Dillard. "They hurt my baby, they killed by baby."

Morgan's family is working to pick up the pieces and keep little girl's memory alive.

"It's hard to accept she's gone. It's hard to accept the fact she was murdered," said Dillard. "They destroyed a beautiful, precious life. They took it."

The family told Cleveland 19 News there are people in custody being questioned. Tuesday evening Warrensville Heights police said no arrests had been made and that the investigation continues.

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help with Morgan's funeral costs.

