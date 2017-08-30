Cleveland Browns cut cornerback Joe Haden

The Cleveland Browns have released former Pro Bowl defensive back Joe Haden.

The team announced the decision early Wednesday morning.

“We want to thank Joe for all he has done for this organization both on and off the field,” said Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been with Cleveland since 2010. He was selected as the No. 7 overall pick by Cleveland in the 2010 NFL Draft and played in 90 games, starting in 81 of them.

Haden was plagued by injuries over the past two seasons. He missed 14 total games, including 11 games in the 2015 season.

Reports surfaced Tuesday that the team was attempting to "aggressively" trade Haden, but he was released instead.

“Joe gave everything he had for the Cleveland Browns and that’s all you can ask for as a coach,” said Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson. “He was a leader on and off the field. I wish him all the best as he continues his career.”

Haden shared a message on Instagram after the news broke.

Haden, 28, signed a five-year contract in May 2014 that was worth $67.5 million.

