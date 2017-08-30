With trade in limbo, Irving's Celtics and Thomas' Cavs jerseys go on sale

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics trade that would swap Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas may still be in limbo, but the NBA seems to think it is a done deal.

The deal was stalled when Isaiah Thomas has complications during the team physical for the Cavaliers. Since then, Cleveland has been seeking additional trade assets from Boston, which reportedly include the Celtics top prospects or more draft picks.

Even though the deal has not officially been finalized, the official NBA Store is already selling Isaiah Thomas' No. 3 Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys and Kyrie Irving's No. 11 Boston Celtics jersey.

During an interview with ESPN, Thomas said "I'm not damaged goods. I'll be back and I'll be the same player."

The Cavs have until Thursday night to sign approve on the physical. Otherwise, Irving will remain with Cleveland.

