Lakewood officials extend decision on Charlie the pit bull case

A Lakewood dog owner is allowed to keep a pit bull, at least for another week.

After several closed-door meetings, Jennifer Scott and Lakewood officials reached an agreement Wednesday morning that extends the negotiations to Sept. 6. A hearing officer was expected to make a final decision regarding the situation, but the extension was met instead.

Scott, a Lakewood resident, adopted a nine-month-old pit bull puppy from the Cleveland APL in February. Pit bulls have been banned in Lakewood for about a decade now.

When Scott adopted the dog, she sent a photo of the puppy to Lakewood officials. She received approval from the city to keep the dog. However, Charlie escaped one day and was picked up by Lakewood Animal Control. The animal control officer realized that Charlie was part-pit bull and reported him to city officials.

A campaign, which has included public signs that say "I'm with Charlie" and protests at the city hall. If Lakewood moves to ban Charlie, Scott promises to file a lawsuit against the city.

"I think it's ridiculous. I think for other families to go through what I've gone through today is just insane. This is very stressful. It's been a whirlwind," said Scott.

