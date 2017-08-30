Strongsville officer involved in fatal interstate shooting will not face charges

The Stronsgville Police officer involved in the fatal interstate shooting in March will not face charges. (Source WOIO)

The Stronsgville Police officer involved in the fatal interstate shooting in March will not face charges. The Medina County Grand Jury has returned a no bill indictment on Officer Jason Miller.

A traffic violation in Strongsville led to the chase back in March. Officers were involved in a fleeing and eluding incident that started on Pearl Road.

The officers said they attempted to stop a Roy Dale Evans, Jr.'s car for a traffic violation. A chase ensued.

"The pursuit ended on I-71 a short time later, and one Strongsville officer fired at least one shot, killing the male driver of the vehicle," the release stated.

A woman and three children were also in the van with Evans, but they were not physically injured, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

