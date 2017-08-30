3 skimmer devices found at gas stations in Ashland

Three skimmer devices were found at different locations in Ashland. The devices were located by an employee of the Auditor's Office.

Afraid of gas pump card skimmers? Paying inside may be your best bet

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office reports one of the devices was found at the Easy Trip gas station. Another device was found at the Circle K on Claremont Avenue, the third device was found at the Circle K on East Main Street.

4 ways to protect yourself from credit card skimmers at the pump

Investigators said the devices may have been in place for several months, the devices were inside the panel and not visible to the customer. The Ashland County Sheriff's Office said the devices have a limited range of approximately 500 feet and are accessed remotely.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.