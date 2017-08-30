Lodi Police wants help finding man who attempted to abduct young girl

The Lodi Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man who possibly tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl. (Source WOIO)

The Lodi Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who police said tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl near her bus stop.

Police said around 6 a.m. Aug. 30, officers got a call about a possible abduction in the area of South Market Street and Wooster Street.

Authorities said according to the girl, she was walking to her bus stop when a man in a dark silver car, possibly a Honda, stopped abruptly in the middle of the street.

The man jumped out of his car, opened his trunk and told the girl "come here," officials said.

Police said the girl dropped her belongings, ran to a friend's house and called 911. Investigators searched the area extensively for the vehicle, but did not locate it.

The girl describe the man to officers as:

White man

5-foot-6

Wearing a black rag covering his hair

A white baseball cap turned backward

A black sweatshirt

Black pants

Anyone with information about the possible abduction should call 330-725-6333.

