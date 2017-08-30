Cuyahoga County Board of Elections training Cleveland students to work on Election Day

Dozens of Cleveland Metropolitan School District high school students will head to the polls in a few weeks, not just as voters but some as election workers.

It's all part of the program "The Future of Democracy."

Trainers from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections have been working with the students. One of the goals is to get them trained to work Cleveland's Sept 12 primary and the November general election.

The Board of Elections is recruiting Cleveland students to be assigned to each of the city's 140 polling locations. You have to have at least a 2.5 GPA and be at least 17 years old by Election Day.

Gayle Gadison with CMSD says this is a long-standing partnership made to engage the students and give firsthand learning.

"This is a great training because everything is hands-on. they don't sit there and read it from a book or be lectured to. They are actually going through the things that they'll have to know how to do on Election Day," she said.

