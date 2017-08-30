Police share sketch of man accused of attempted carjacking of 86-year-old woman

The Shaker Heights Police Department has released the sketch of the man accused of an attempted carjacking of an 86-year-old woman. (Source Shaker Heights Police Department)

The Shaker Heights Police Department has released the sketch of a man accused of an attempted carjacking of an 86-year-old woman.

Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 outside of the Heinen's grocery store on Chagrin Boulevard.

The victim told police the suspect had got into her car and tried to make her drive away with him. Police said she refused and the man left on foot.

This is the drawing she and police came up with. Does he look familiar? pic.twitter.com/ubzhrgoeBg — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) August 30, 2017

Investigators describe the man as:

Light-skinned black male

Between the age of 18-21

Around 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9

Weighs 125-140 pounds

Thin mustache

Wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and brightly colored socks

An elderly Shaker Heights woman is the victim of an attempted car jacking at a grocery store. pic.twitter.com/YjrGZiO8l2 — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) August 30, 2017

Police said if you have any information about the suspect call 216-491-1234.

