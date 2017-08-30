Parma resident tests positive for West Nile Virus

The Ohio Department of Health said a Parma resident has a confirmed case of West Nile Virus.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is aware of the case, along with four other probable West Nile Virus human cases that have appeared in 2017.

Symptoms for West Nile Virus include high fiver, headaches, muscle aches, vomiting and loss of appetite for two to 15 days after a mosquito bite. Those who are concerned about having West Nile Virus or any of the mentioned symptoms should seek medical attention.

"It is not unusual for infected mosquitoes and human cases of West Nile Virus to be identified at this time of year. Infected mosquitoes have been trapped in several communities in Cuyahoga County and in at least 29 other Ohio counties," a press release from the Ohio Department of Health said. "The mosquito West Nile Virus infection rate is moderate this year and residents are urged to take precautions, especially with outdoor activities over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Everyone should be using insect repellent to avoid mosquito bites."

GUIDELINES FOR PREVENTING MOSQUITO ACTIVITY AND REDUCING HUMAN EXPOSURE:

Clean, drain and cover pools or hot tubs if not in use

Dispose of containers that collect water such as buckets, scrap tires, cans, and flower pots

Eliminate areas of standing water

Empty and refill bird baths at least once a week

Fill tree holes with tar or cement

Keep children indoors during times of peak mosquito activity - one hour before and one hour after sunset

Repair leaky outdoor faucets that leave puddles

Tightly screen all openings of your home

Unclog all gutters and drains

Use insect repellent on both skin and clothing. Repellents should contain DEET, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil for skin, and permethrin for clothing. Follow label directions

Wear light-colored clothing that covers arms and legs

Visit the Ohio Department of Health's website for more information.

