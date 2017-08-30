Fire at school under construction in Doylestown

Firefighters spent about an hour Wednesday battling a fire at a school under construction.

The fire at the new Chippewa Middle and High School located at 13443 South Portage Street started around noon.

No students were on the property.

Building materials on the roof caught fire, but the exact cause and damage estimate is still under investigation.

The new school will be a 110,000 square foot building, with a gymnasium and a performing arts center.

It is expected to be completed in the fall of 2018 and will have grades 7-12.

