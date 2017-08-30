Remembering that one time a Cleveland reporter almost puked on an $18M machine

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are back in town for the Cleveland National Airshow and it has me flashing back to my day in the backseat of an F-16, nearly blacking out and sort of throwing up after pulling 8.7 G's.

The day started extremely, early at 5:45 a.m. where private planes come in and out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The flight wasn't scheduled until 10 a.m. and it's a flight that almost didn't happen.

When I pulled up to the building where my training was to take place it was pouring rain. Ever since I was a little kid my older brother and I had dreamed of flying jets. He fulfilled his dream and becoming Lt. Col. Darren DeRoos (pictured below), flying for the Air Force for more than 20 years.

I took a different road and now my one chance was being threatened by a downpour.

We proceeded with the training on the chance it would clear up by 10 a.m.

For four hours it was one quick lesson after another. The Thunderbirds' flight doctor came in to check on my health, making sure my heart could take it and informing me of what my body was about to go through. Next it was the pilot who would take me up.

Maj. Scott “Cheetah” Petz walked me through just about every second of what was about to happen. From the take off, to the maneuvers, to emergency procedures he was amazing and covered it all as if were the instructions to baking a cake.

Granted baking directions don't usually include statements like: "If an emergency were to happen, and I pass out, you will need to take control. But don't worry that won't happen," smiled Maj Petz. I was hoping not seeing as how the general cost of an F-16 is around $18 million and I don't have that kind of change.

Between each training session I was allowed to drink a minimum amount of water and eat a small portion of a granola bar. The reason why will be important later.

I would also check the radar and saw there was a back edge to the storm giving me hope to get the flight in.

After the three hours of training it was time to get fitted for the flight.

Sent to the crew room, the team concept of the Thunderbird started to become clear. All total there were some 130 members of the Thunderbirds who would make this flight possible.

In this room was an airman who's sole responsibility that day was to get me suited up head to toe.

From Air Force issued boots, to the green flight suit and the helmet. Once I was completely outfitted came a bit of ceremony. The airman then looked at me and issued me two patches explaining the meaning and placement of each patch. The first was a large round patch with the insignia of the Thunderbirds. Explaining the honor it is to wear the patch he placed it on my right shoulder.

He also explained I would be required to turn the patch in at the end of the flight. Next came the flag of the united States.

The airman explained the duty of Air Force and it's importance to protect the county with service. The patch was then place on my left shoulder. He then looked at me and said one phrase that made my heart skip a beat, with the realization of what was about to happen. "Congratulations, Sir. It's time to fly."

From that moment to me sitting in the cockpit was all of about 4 minutes. I guess somewhere I thought I'd suit-up and sit around for another 30 minutes and then get out on the tarmac, sit around for another few minutes, then finally get my butt int he seat. commercial flying could learn a thing or two from military precision.

Walking out of the room with the uniform on, I was met by Petz and he said, "You ready?"

"Yes, Sir," I replied.

"Well then let's go," Petz said.

Walking out onto the tarmac another team of Airmen and women were already lined-up, in formation, surrounding the plane. It was at this moment I felt a warm wave a pride flow from my head to my heart. Here was a team of men and women, experts in their field, trained and ready to protect me and the experience I was about to be blessed with. As we approached each one saluted Petz while he gave a confirmation salute back. Rounding the corner of the F-16, with its whistling engine already on, I was told to climb the ladder. Getting to the top the official Thudnerbird photographer told me to look back so he could snap a pic of me with my name on the plane. That's correct, right there on the side of an F-16 was "Daniel DeRoos." Very cool.

Yet another crew member followed me up the ladder to help with the strapping in process. Being a taller guy at 6'4" I was very worried about the amount of room in the cockpit. I was concerned about being wedged tight making it extremely uncomfortable. To my surprise it was a nice fit. Nothing like rolling around in the back of a Cadillac but still some leg room.

Petz makes more trip up to point out items in the cockpit that had been covered in the training. "There is the throttle, don't touch that. There's the flight stick, don't bump that because it will effect what I'm doing to fly the plane. And there's the emergency eject handle, we hope you don't have to use."

Once Petz got himself strapped in it was time to go. Other than being a tight fit my other concern pushing my body to the limit was how hot it would get in the cockpit. To my surprise there was an air conditioning tube between my legs that shot straight up into my neckline. The air was so cold that until the cockpit temperature regulated there was a fog coming out of the AC tube. Another cool part of the trip was as we were taxing to the run way there were 30 to 40 airport employees now out on the tarmac just waiting to see the plane in action. Lots of waves and I made sure to wave back as Petrz was busy getting permission to take the runway.

We were cleared right away and it was time to go. I was told in training that we would be taking off and going straight up to over 10,000 feet in a little less than three seconds. This was the only mistake I made in the whole flight.

I was told to keep my head back for the maneuver.

But as we are starting to pick up extreme speed down the run way I wanted to watch. Instead of having my head back, looking through the top of the canopy, I was looking over the pilots shoulder to gauge just how fast we were going.

Without much warning Petz pulled back, my chinned quickly plunged to by chest and I pulled a muscle in my neck.

I didn't care. I was now riding a screaming rocket and my childhood dream was now a reality.

From there we flew along the Lake Erie coast to get to our cleared airspace which was over Erie, Pa.

You see to be in the air, flying all over the place doing loops, inversions, and dog fighting techniques you need to make sure nothing else is in the air.

By the way, it took all of about five minutes to get from Cleveland to Erie and it was an amazing ride over the lake. Once we got to our spot Maj Petz put me through every maneuver they complete during the airshows.

After each move he would give me a second to catch my breath and ask if I was OK.

Now I know what you're thinking, "Did you puke?"

There were two times I unstrapped my oxygen mask and thought it was going to happen.

I got out the vomit bag, dry-heaved, and nothing came out. Remember when I limited my water and granola bar? Smart.

To this day my pilot brother says that counts as puking but when we landed and the crew member went to take the bag, he asked, "Anything in here?" I said, "No, Sir." His reply, "Nice you didn't puke."

The ride was incredible but I will be 100 percent honest -- after about 20 minutes I was done. D-O-N-E.

I thought the flight would be like a roller coaster on steroids, and I love roller coasters.

It wasn't like that at all.

You body is put through such a physical ringer that by the end you're just ready to be done. The best word I can use is intense.

The whole experience is more intense than it is carnival fun.

At one point I said to Petz, "Hey I'm good if you want to head back."

He replied, "Oh we're done. You've just did every maneuver we do."

You have no idea how happy I was to hear that. I had pulled 8.7 G's, where my vision went to black and white and shrunk down to about a small tunnel, but I didn't pass out and it was time to go home.

After landing there was a whole ceremony where the crew lined up again and I was presented with a framed picture with my name on it, thanking em for being a supporter of the Air Force.

I took the opportunity to explain how this crew had helped me fulfill a dream and that I couldn't thank them enough. It was one of the best days of my life.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.