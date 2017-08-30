Ohio State University football at Indiana: How much are tickets?

The Ohio State University Buckeyes start the 2017 college football season vs. the Indiana University Hoosiers on Thursday. (Source AP Images)

Want to go to Ohio State University's first college football game Thursday in Indiana? Here is how much it will cost you.

In a rare move OSU will open its season with a Thursday night game in Bloomington, Ind. Rare, not only that it's a Thursday game, but also because the Buckeyes open the season against a Big Ten opponent.

Usually schools schedule a much easier game as its opener to ease into the season.

It's still very reasonable to get tickets into Memorial Stadium. StubHub on Wednesday afternoon has tickets that will get you in the gate for $63.50, including all fees and taxes. If you want to sit on the OSU side of the field ticket prices go up a little bit to between $106 and $126.

Those are pretty reasonable prices when you consider what it will cost you to get into a couple of games in the Horseshoe in Columbus. For the first Buckeye home game the minimum price on a ticket is $194.35. Granted this is against a big time opponent in Oklahoma on Sept. 9.

The first home Big Ten game in Columbus is the homecoming game against Maryland on StubHub tickets are going for $72.35.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.