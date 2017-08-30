Ohio State vs. Indiana: How to watch, live coverage and streamin - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio State vs. Indiana: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Ohio State University Buckeyes start the 2017 college football season against the Indiana University Hoosiers on Thursday.

OSU head coach Urban Meyer looks to stay unbeaten in season openers. He is 15-0 in the first game of the year. 

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR

Stream: WatchESPN

Announcers: Dave Flemming, Kirk Herbstreit and Laura Rutledge

Odds: Ohio State -21, 57.5 points

Matchup history: Ohio State leads the all-time series at 72-12-5.

