DeShone Kizer added to Cleveland Browns QB 'We Didn't Start the Fire' parody

The new starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, DeShone Kizer, has been added to the Browns "We Didn't Start The Fire" parody to continue the laughs.

Back in January, Colin Cowherd, host of The Herd on Fox Sports Radio, posted a video on his Twitter account of all the Cleveland Browns quarterbacks since 1999 into the Billy Joel song.

"The Browns are a dumpster fire," the lyrics say. "You can be their QB, but only briefly ... And prob'ly as I sing this song, they're gonna find another one."

Since Kizer is the newest starter for the Browns, the show released another version.

Congrats @DKizer_14 on being named the Browns starting QB! You are officially part of an exclusive club. pic.twitter.com/sWs8weHoW0 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 30, 2017

