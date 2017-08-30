Cleveland Browns trade Cam Erving to Kansas City Chiefs for a 2018 5th-round pick

Cleveland Browns trade Cam Erving to Kansas City Chiefs for a 20 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The Cleveland Browns have traded offensive lineman Cameron Erving to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2018 fifth-round pick.
The Cleveland Browns traded offensive lineman Cameron Erving to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2018 fifth-round pick. 

Erving was a first-round pick selected by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. He started 17 games in 29 games with the Browns. 

The 2015 first-round pick missed three games with the team last year. Every team in the NFL has to finalize their 53-man rosters by Sept. 2

The Browns fourth preseason game of the year is on Aug. 31 vs. the Chicago Bears. Cleveland starts the regular season on Sept 10. vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

