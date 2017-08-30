Attorneys for families of men shot by police officers question Grand Jury secrecy

Questions arise as grand juries continue to clear one poilce shooting after another. (Source: WOIO)

In the span of less than 24 hours, two separate northeast Ohio grand juries declined to indict two separate police officers -- the two officers fatally shot two men earlier this year.

Strongsville police officer Jason Miller shot and killed Roy Evans Jr. after a police chase in March. Evans was unarmed, and shot and killed in front of his girlfriend and children.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation was the lead investigatory agency on the case. The Medina county prosecutor presented the case to a grand jury, and the jurors declined to indict Miller.

"They’re disappointed, they’re disappointed," said Marcus Sidoti, attorney for Evans' family. “It’s far from over.”

“The grand jury took an appropriate amount of time to review all of the information that was submitted to them before they made a decision,” said Medina county prosecutor Forrest Thompson.

Thompson told Cleveland 19 that since he took office in January, it’s been the policy of his office to present every officer involved shooting to a grand jury.

“I think, the grand jury is a representative cross section of our community and I think it’s important for the community to have a voice in how these cases are processed,” said Thompson.

Thompson said that he can’t share what potential charges were presented to the grand jury. “It is critical for us to keep the integrity of the grand jury system private in order for the system to work – particularly in light of controversial cases,” said Thompson.

That’s something Sidoti disagrees with.

"The criminal aspect of whatever was presented was unknown we don’t know what was presented to the grand jury," said Sidoti. "We don’t have any control of who's presenting it or what information is presented but it’s frustrating."

Sarah Gelomino, the attorney for Luke Stewart’s family, joins Sidoti's frustration, saying she too disagrees with the secrecy.

Stewart was shot and killed by Euclid police officer Matthew Rhodes in March. Stewart was unarmed, but officers said that Rhodes tried to use his vehicle as a weapon.

“I think there’s a major problem with the way police cases are presented to the grand jury and the grand jury process in general,” said Gelomino. “Without transparency, without some kind of accountability of police officers, this rampant epidemic of police misconduct is just going to continue and more people are going to get hurt and more people are going to be at risk or in danger.”

Gelomino said that part of the problem she sees is that the grand jury proceedings are secret, and even the charges that they were asked to consider are secret.

Gelomino said after learning of the grand jury’s decision, Stewart’s family is very, very sad.

“They feel so cheated by the system, the system they believe was there to protect them and to protect Luke,” said Gelomino.

