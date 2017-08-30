Warrensville Heights Police charge man with murder for allegedly beating baby to death

Tariq Debardeleben, 19, has been charged with murder by Warrensville Heights Police. (Source: Warrensville Heights Police)

On Wednesday, Warrensville Heights Police charged 19 year old Tariq Debardeleben with murder after he allegedly beat a 15-month-old baby to death.

On Tuesday, the Cuyahoga County examiner ruled the death of Morgan Dillard a homicide, after the baby died at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center from blunt impacts to the head and abdomen with fractures to the skull.

The incident occurred this past Saturday while Debardeleben was babysitting Dillard, according to police.

Debardeleben will be formally arraigned in Bedford Municipal Court on Thursday.

The Warrensville Heights Police Department will continue to work with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office on the case.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.