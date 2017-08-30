Cleveland Air Show: The Thunderbirds have landed

The nation's favorite air demonstration squadron -- otherwise known as the Thunderbirds -- have arrived to headline the 2017 Cleveland Air Show.

Each show day, the six select Thunderbird demonstration pilots will put their distinct red, white and blue F-16 Falcon jet fighters through a choreographed hour-long performance at speeds of up to 500 mph and as close as 18 inches from one other, according to ClevelandAirShow.com.

The demonstration features 40 maneuvers including the trademarked Thunderbird six-plane delta formation, high bomb burst and solo knife-edge pass.

The show will take place over Labor Day weekend along Cleveland's lakefront.

Plan your visit to the annual air show using the schedule below, which applies to all three days:

10:30am – Noon

Cleveland Aeromodeling Society

U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

Aerobatic Teaser

Metro Life Flight Medical Helicopter Flyby

Dronewerx

Civic Welcome Ceremony

Noon – 2:00pm

Shockwave Jet Truck

WWII Pacific Dogfight

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

Rare de Havilland Vampire Jet

Bill Stein Solo Aerobatics Edge 540

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Tactical Demonstration

OANG C-130 Hercules Demonstration

U.S. Air Force A-10 "Warthog" Fly-By

2:00pm – 4:00pm

Sean D. Tucker Power Aerobatics Oracle Challenger III

Shockwave Jet Truck

U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.