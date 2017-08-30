Cleveland Air Show: The Thunderbirds have landed - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Air Show: The Thunderbirds have landed

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The nation's favorite air demonstration squadron -- otherwise known as the Thunderbirds -- have arrived to headline the 2017 Cleveland Air Show.

Each show day, the six select Thunderbird demonstration pilots will put their distinct red, white and blue F-16 Falcon jet fighters through a choreographed hour-long performance at speeds of up to 500 mph and as close as 18 inches from one other, according to ClevelandAirShow.com.

The demonstration features 40 maneuvers including the trademarked Thunderbird six-plane delta formation, high bomb burst and solo knife-edge pass.

The show will take place over Labor Day weekend along Cleveland's lakefront.

Plan your visit to the annual air show using the schedule below, which applies to all three days:

10:30am – Noon

  • Cleveland Aeromodeling Society
  • U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team 
  • Aerobatic Teaser
  • Metro Life Flight Medical Helicopter Flyby
  • Dronewerx
  • Civic Welcome Ceremony

Noon – 2:00pm

  • Shockwave Jet Truck
  • WWII Pacific Dogfight
  • U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo
  • Rare de Havilland Vampire Jet
  • Bill Stein Solo Aerobatics Edge 540
  • U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Tactical Demonstration 
  • OANG C-130 Hercules Demonstration 
  • U.S. Air Force A-10 "Warthog" Fly-By 

2:00pm – 4:00pm

  • Sean D. Tucker Power Aerobatics Oracle Challenger III
  • Shockwave Jet Truck
  • U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team
  • U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

