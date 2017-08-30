Akron 'Bee Whisperer' swarmed by 20,000 bees during pregnancy shoot

Emily Mueller, otherwise known as the "Bee Whisperer" posing while pregnant. (Source: Kendrah Damis Photography) https://kendrahdamisphotography.pixieset.com/emilymaternity-1/

Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.

The professional beekeeper and owner of Mueller Honey Bee Co. was recently featured on Facebook showing off her "bee belly."

Mueller, who's fourth child is due in November, let 20,000 bees swarm her for the photo shoot

However, she said what appears to be a dangerous scenario is actually quite controlled as the bees were fed before the shoot, leaving them lethargic and unable to bend to sting.

She also is holding the queen bee in a cage in order to keep the bees close and concentrated.

