Akron woman cries foul on city's sloppy lead cleanup efforts

JarMyshia Sweibelgowzky is frustrated with the work being done on her home by a contractor hired by the City of Akron for a lead abatement program.

She signed up in May, and she says the crew has shown up only sporadically since. They were at the home on Wednesday, it is the first she's seen them in a long time. As a result the inside of her home is a mess.

Stuff is piled everywhere, just about every room with at least something undone.

She also noticed sloppy workmanship elsewhere like a gap in a window where daylight shines through noting "they tried to push the plastic part down so you couldn't see it." The window appeared not to be shimmed properly.

What's going on at her home is bad enough but she is just as frustrated at what is, or actually is not, going on at city hall when she complains.

"They have been so rude, and so mean when I call."

While we were there, a lead risk assessor arrived. JarMyshia told him: "Just talkin' to the news about the contractors. The complaints I been havin', they just came back today. The contractor is a guy named Tom. We left this message for him "your crews are here but seems like they've been kind of hit or miss. Just wonder when you're gonna finish that job up."

Fearing the lead, JarMyshia had her kids stay with her mother and be away from the obviously dangerous project.

She said, "Soon as I got to Mississippi to get the kids they sent me a text message sayin' they were done with the house. The home is nowhere near done. JarMyshia is also frustrated because she had to point out areas where she suspected lead that the inspector missed.

She was right and that added $4,000 to the cost of the job.

As he left the lead inspector was asked what he thought of the work answering, "Well they're not done yet."

He had no response and walked away when he was asked "Seems like they disappear every time they get a check."

The head of the lead abatement program is Doug Taylor who says they have been trying to get the contractor to finish soon.

