Lakewood fire chief's son arrested on rape, child molestation charges

Thomas Gilman, 21, of Lakewood -- son of Lakewood Fire Chief Scott Gilman -- is accused of raping an 8-year-old Fairview Park boy he often babysat.

On August 22, a grand jury indicted Gilman on charges that include rape, kidnapping and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, which date back to September 2014, according to court records.

Gilman was arrested on June 28 and charged with gross sexual imposition in Rocky River Municipal Court. He was released from jail on his own recognizance.

According to court records, the child's teenage brother stumbled upon Gilman molesting the child on June 28. The victim called the alleged abuse "disgusting and weird," saying Gilman pulled a winter hat over his face and told him they were playing games.

Members of the Fairview Park Police Department worked on the case and notified Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services.

A number of forensic interviews were conducted by DCFS.

Gilman is scheduled to appear in court September 6.

