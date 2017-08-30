Cleveland, Boston complete Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade

Pack your bags, Kyrie Irving -- you're officially headed to the Boston Celtics.

Boston will send its 2020 second-round pick via Miami to Cavaliers to complete the trade, league sources said. Boston would budge no more. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2017

Apart from the 2020 pick, the Cleveland Cavaliers will get all-star guard Isaiah Thomas, center Ante Zizic, forward Joe Crowder and a 2018 nets pick.

The news punctuates a rocky off-season for Cleveland, as news recently broke that LeBron James was reportedly preparing to leave the team after the 2017-18 season -- a report James denied.

There's also the matter of the defunct Quicken Loans Arena Transformation Project.

For the Celtics, it most likely came down to dollars and cents, as Thomas will become an unrestricted free agent after this season, which means he's in the position to negotiate a maximum contract. Thomas was offensively dominant last season, but his mixed performance as a defender could be a risk to the Cavs who struggled defensively in 2017.

