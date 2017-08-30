Euclid bus driver drops student at wrong stop, gets suspended

Shakyra Griggs went to pick up her daughter at the bus stop after school on Tuesday.

“I was standing at the bus stop and the bus came she was not on the bus ... I instantly blacked out and started crying,” she said.

She pulled herself together and called the school but the child was not there.

For nearly an hour 5-year-old Kennady Collins was missing when she got off the wrong bus. Her bus stop is only feet from her home.

“I was at the wrong stop ... I was not a my mom's house.”

Kennady attends Arbor Elementary in Euclid. She got on the right bus. But, there is another girl named Kennedy who rides the same bus. The school bus driver didn't realize this Kennady got off at the wrong stop.

Kennady was walking the streets of Euclid, crying. She explained why, “cause I couldn't get home.”

Kennady was dropped off two miles from her home. A good Samaritan who knew her came to her rescue. This Samaritan’s son shared the same class as Kennady.

She took the child to the school and they called Griggs.

“If it wasn't for that good Samaritan she could have easily been kidnapped.”

We spoke to the superintendent of the Euclid School District, Charlie Smialek.

“This was a mistake we determined it to be a human mistake there was no maliciousness involved but we do think it warranted a 10-day suspension,” he said.

And the next day administrators were there when Kennady took the bus home. “She had a negative experience and to get her back on the bus with correct protocol so she can feel comfortable and feel safe coming to school and going home," said Smialek.

This has been an eye-opening experience for Griggs, saying the school was very cooperative and reassured her measures to prevent this from happening again were taken.

“They were great getting everything figured out they went over the tapes and everything,” she said.

Also she is making sure her daughter's book bag will now have her personal info inside and will teach her daughter her cellphone number. Plus she has already told Kennady, “if you don't see me don't ever get off the bus.”

The young mom does not want to see the bus driver fired. But she does agree with the suspension. She stated, “anyone can make a mistake.”

The district says the bus driver has been employed for two years and has a good record. But, because of the seriousness of the situation, she had to be suspended.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.