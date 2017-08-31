Rental car taken during East Cleveland Car Jacking - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Rental car taken during East Cleveland Car Jacking

Posted by Brian Koster
(Source: Raycom Media)
EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

East Cleveland police are looking for a White Nissan Altima rental car with Pennsylvania plates after it was carjacked early Thursday morning.

Police said the incident happened at Euclid Avenue and Charles Road located near Shaw High School.Police said the vehicle was taken by gun point.Nobody was hurt during the incident.

