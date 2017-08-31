Copy-Fentanyl drives another record year of Ohio overdose deaths

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINSAssociated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio says a record 4,050 people died of drug overdoses in the state last year, driven in large part by the emergence of stronger drugs like the synthetic painkiller fentanyl.

The data released Wednesday mean on average, 11 Ohioans are dying each day by overdosing on pain pills, heroin, fentanyl or other drugs. Overdose deaths rose 33 percent over the 3,050 deaths in 2015.

Compounding the problem is the appearance of drugs like carfentanil, an opioid so powerful it's used to sedate elephants.

The state says heroin-related deaths are leveling off, and deaths from prescription painkillers fell for the fifth straight year.

The prescribing of painkillers also is falling. Officials say that's an important step to reducing overall addiction rates.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.