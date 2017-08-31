Popular German supermarket Lidl coming to Cleveland area

A popular German discount supermarket, similar to Aldi and Trader Joe's is in the works for Northeast Ohio.

Construction for the upcoming Lidl store is expected to begin in 2018 and be completed by 2019, according to Broadview Heights Councilwoman At-Large Jennifer Mahnic.

According to Mahnic, a location for the grocery store has not been confirmed yet, but a site along Broadview Road is a potential building spot. She said that representatives from the company will first have to meet with the Growth, Planning, and Zoning Committee.

Lidl's website says that the company is known for high quality products with low prices. Groceries are not the only items available at Lidl. The vendor also sells home furnishings, shoes, and more.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.