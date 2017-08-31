Cleveland APL prepares for incoming animals from Texas, asks for donations

The Cleveland Animal Protection League is preparing for a possible influx of animals available for adoption that are coming from the areas devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

In a Facebook post, the Cleveland APL said that they have offered to assist Texas and Louisiana shelters with animals that were already available for adoption before the storm. They will not accept animals that were displaced during Hurricane Harvey in case the owners come forward to look for their lost pets.

The Cleveland APL is waiting to hear how many animals will be transferred to the area and when they will come north, but not all of the details have been worked out. That information is expected to be known within the next couple of days.

Even though the potential animals are not available yet for adoption, the Cleveland APL is asking for financial donations in advance to help with sheltering and transportation costs.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.