LIVE: Police chief discusses dismissed domestic violence charges against Olmsted Falls mayor

For the first time, the Olmsted Falls police chief will provide remarks regarding a 2015 investigation into alleged domestic violence charges, which were eventually dismissed, against Mayor Ann Marie Donegan.

Chief William Traine is expected to review the former police chief and investigating officers' investigation into Mayor Donegan's case.

Donegan faced three misdemeanor counts of menacing, aggravated menacing, and domestic violence stemming from an Aug. 2, 2015 incident. Police say a family member called 911 after Donegan's 11-year-old son called. The family member claimed to have heard screaming coming from Donegan and the child. When police arrived, the mayor said everyone was fine.

Less than 30 days after the charges were filed, the counts were dismissed by the Berea Municipal Court. Current Chief of Police Traine said that despite the court's decision, police leaders continued to pursue charges against Mayor Donegan by leaking evidence to the media.

Chief Traine said that Mayor Donegan pressed for police reforms, which may have been a motive from the investigating officers to retaliate.

