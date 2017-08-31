Summer 2017 ends today ... kind of

Today, Aug. 31, marks the end of what meteorologists define as "meteorological summer" -- or the months of June, July, and August. That means that tomorrow when we wake up, it'll be "meteorological fall.”

But wait, doesn't fall begin on Sept. 22? Astronomical fall does, yes.

Wait, wait, wait. So you're telling me there are two falls? Two summers? Two winters? Two springs.

Yes!

Meteorological seasons and astronomical seasons are a little different. Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle, whereas astronomical seasons are based on the position of the Earth tilted on its axis in relation to the sun.

Astronomical seasons are what you may typically think of when you think of a new season beginning. This year, fall as we usually imagine it, begins on Sept. 22. But another year, it might begin on a different day in September. This can make accurate seasonal record keeping difficult for meteorologists. So, enter meteorological seasons.

Meteorological seasons were created for weather observing, forecasting, and record keeping purposes. When the seasons are divided into three month increments, it's easier to calculate seasonal statistics over monthly statistics.

So, as we usher in meteorological fall, will there be any fall-like weather to accompany the new season?

Yes. Get your latest forecast on the free Cleveland 19 News weather app or by clicking here.

Follow Samantha Roberts on Twitter for more mind-blowing weather facts.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.