Euclid firefighter, Ohio Task Force 1 continue rescues from Hurricane Harvey floods

The Ohio Task Force 1, which includes Euclid Fire Capt. Chris Caimi, remain in Texas to assist the victims affected by the devastating floods caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The team was dispatched to Texas on Aug. 25 to help with the rescue and recovery efforts. Caimi and the rest of Ohio Task Force 1 has been assigned to help with numerous water missions in Texas cities including Houston, Tivoli, and Austwell.

When they arrived, the task force immediately helped rescue 10 people from the flood waters.

According to the Euclid Fire Department, Caimi said that him and his team were able to get a total of eight hours sleep from Friday to Tuesday. The teams have been busy since arriving in Texas.

