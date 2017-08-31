More drivers, more deaths expected on the roads over Labor Day weekend

Labor Day is one of the busiest holiday weekends for travelers, as many people hit the roads and airports for one last vacation before summer ends.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says volume on the roadway could increase by about 10 percent over the labor Day weekend, making it the sixth most traveled holiday in Ohio.

With more drivers on the roadway, the National Safety Council is estimating more traffic fatalities. Approximately 450 traffic-related deaths and 48,000 serious injuries are expected during the holiday weekend. That would be the highest number since 2008.

To help with congestion, ODOT is making efforts to clear as many construction projects during the holiday weekend as possible.

Follow Jamie Sullivan on Facebook and Twitter for the latest traffic updates during your morning commute!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.