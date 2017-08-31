82-year-old bus driver charged for hitting man though window, police say

An 82-year-old Sheffield-Sheffield Lake School bus driver is facing simple assault charges after he got into an altercation with another man.

Sheffield Village Police Robert Schmidt allegedly hit William Langin through a bus window after he dropped of two students Tuesday afternoon.

The men were arguing over whether Schmidt used the bus’ emergency lights and signs when stopped.

No children were hurt, but two students witnessed the altercation.

Michael Cook, Superintendent for Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District sent a statement saying:

“Our staff, board, and I spend every day trying to build positive relationships with our community members and strive for outstanding customer service. It is unfortunate that this happened to any community member and even more unfortunate that a few students observed it happening."

Schmidt was relieved of his duties directly after the incident on Aug. 29, 2017.

"A substitute driver drove the bus yesterday and will be driving that route going forward as we follow appropriate protocol,” Cook said.

