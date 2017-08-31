The monumental task of Toby Keith performing at Put-In-Bay

Setup for the Bash on the Bay has been a monumental task. (Source: Larry Fletcher)

To anyone's knowledge Bash on the Bay is the biggest single event ever to be put on at Put-In-Bay and it's been a monumental task involving freighters to get Toby Keith set up on the island.

Friday night country music super start Toby Keith will headline Bash on the Bay Country Music Fest at the airport on Put-In-Bay.

According to Patrick Myers with the Erie Port Authority, this plan has been five years in the making. When planning started it wasn't Toby Keith's name at the top of the list it was Jimmy Buffet, but because of staging and logistics and the promoter the Buffet push didn't happen.

Seven-time Grammy nominee Toby Keith is no slouch and neither is the size of his tour. The logistics to get the stage, sound and light equipment and even extra porta potties to the island has taken a small army and all of it had to be delivered by ferries.

Here are the numbers behind mission:

25 semi trucks of equipment

6 full size tour buses

15 food trucks

100 porta potties

25 ferry trips (just for the above equipment over 5 days)

200 law enforcement

250 people hired for concert

12,000 concert goers expected

"It's going to be awesome. A lot of logistics but very worth it," said Bryan Edwards with Ohio's Lake Erie Shores and Islands. "Typically this time of year is a little slower, with Ohio kids back in school so this will be a great way to showcase the island heading into Labor Day weekend."

Before this the biggest events to take place on the island had been Christmas in July, or the Fourth of July, or Pyratefest where people dress and party like pirates.

Myers with the Port Authority was quick to point out this is more than just a concert to attract tourists. "The message is kind of getting a little lost," said Myers. "The reason this was thought of, was we only get one week to raise money for the financing of the three airports on the islands." Myers explains the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires payments to operate and this concert will be a huge boost to the fundraising to keep the North Bass Island Airport, Put-In-Bay Airport and the Erie-Ottawa International Airports running.

