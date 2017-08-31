Browns vs. Bears: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Cleveland Browns will wrap up the preseason against the Chicago Bears on Thursday. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Browns will wrap up the preseason against the Chicago Bears at 8 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Cleveland has won the first three preseason games of 2017. This is the first game the Browns will play in since DeShone Kizer has been announced the starting quarterback for the team.

TV Channel: ABC

Radio: 92.3 The Fan

Stream: NFL GamePass

Announcers: Mike Patrick and Solomon Wilcots

Odds: Chicago Bears -3, 37 points

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

