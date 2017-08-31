Cavs owner Dan Gilbert tweets 'I will never move the Cleveland Cavaliers out of Cleveland'

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert took to social media on Thursday to clear the air about recent speculation: Cleveland is not losing the Cavs.

Rumors started to swirl about a possible departure when the team withdrew from a $140 million Quicken Loans Arena renovation project. The deal would have guaranteed that the Cavs stay in Cleveland through 2034. Half of the transformation project would have been funded by the Cavs organization, and the other half would have been funded through pre-existing funds.

The NBA offseason has had countless surprises, and loyal Cavs fans were starting to worry that the team may be bailing out from the city.

Gilbert helped quiet those fears with his tweet.

