Ashtabula man scares burglary suspect out of home by firing warning shots

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office is searching for a burglary suspect after an Ashtabula man scared the suspect out of his home by shooting warning shots with his gun into the ground.

Authorities said there have been a string of burglaries in the Ashtabula Township area. Investigators said deputies were called to Carterland Drive in Ashtabula around 2 a.m. on Aug. 30 after a neighbor heard gunshots.

An Ashtabula man told deputies he was downstairs in his home and heard footsteps coming from the upstairs. The victim told investigators he armed himself with a 9mm pistol and went upstairs.

Ashtabula CO Sheriff says this suspect is wanted for a string of burglaries in their area. Look familiar? @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/wapGGo8E5B — Julia Tullos (@JTullosCBS19) August 31, 2017

When he reached to the top of the stairs the resident told deputies he entered his living room and saw the front door was open and an unknown man in his house. The victim said the suspect was heading toward the door and started to run, the resident told investigators he chased the suspect out of the house and off of the front porch.

The Ashtabula man told investigators he fired several warning shots into the ground in an attempt to scare the suspect. The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office said the suspect fled on foot to a large open field.

Authorities said it is believed the suspect may have been picked up or drove off on an ATV. The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office describe the suspect as:

White man

20 to 30 years old

5-foot-6

120 pounds with a thin build

Short light colored hair

He was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt

Carrying a dark colored backpack, possibly navy blue or black

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office has been investigating several burglaries in the Ashtabula Township area since late July. If you have any information about the suspect or the burglaries call 440-576-0055.

