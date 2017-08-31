19-year-old man pleads not guilty to death of baby

Tariq Debardeleben, 19, has been charged with murder by Warrensville Heights Police. (Source: Warrensville Heights Police)

Tariq Debardeleben, 19, pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court on Thursday.

He's charged in the beating death of 15-month-old baby, Morgan Dillard.

The Cuyahoga County examiner ruled the death of Morgan a homicide after she died at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center from severe injuries to her head and abdomen.

Police say Debardeleben was babysitting Dillard on Aug. 26.

