Group makes deal that could bring back Quicken Loans Arena project

The Greater Cleveland Congregations has reached an agreement and withdraws its petition, fighting the Quicken Loans transformation project.

The deal would include building two mental health crisis centers for Cleveland neighborhoods. The GCC is a non-partisan coalition of faith communities and partner organizations in Cuyahoga County working together to build power for social justice, according to its website.

The group's major sticking point in the deal was money not going to area neighborhoods.

Research and evidence suggest that the construction or rehab costs for at least two centers to be $10 million, with annual costs of roughly $1.4 million per center.

"This will be of significant benefit to our entire community," according to the release from the GCC.

Monday the Cleveland Cavaliers backed out of the $140 million renovation project.

The organization blames the project's late start. Construction was slated for June, but got delayed because of a possible referendum.

About 20,000-plus signatures were gathered to put the issue to voters.

The possibility of the referendum being added to the November ballot caused the groundbreaking to be pushed back, which the Cavs said ups the price tag and the interest rates.

