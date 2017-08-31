Kyrie Irving says thank you to Cleveland fans on social media - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Kyrie Irving says thank you to Cleveland fans on social media

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving said thank you to Cleveland fans on social media on Thursday.  (Source: WOIO) Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving said thank you to Cleveland fans on social media on Thursday.  (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving said thank you to Cleveland fans on social media on Thursday. 

The Cavs traded Irving to the Boston Celtics for all-star guard Isaiah Thomas, center Ante Zizic, forward Jae Crowder, the 2018 Brooklyn Nets first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick.

Cleveland, Boston complete Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade

Irving posted on Instagram he will always have love and respect for Cleveland.

"Thank you from my whole being for being there as I was a 19-year-old kid coming into the league, to now where I start another step in the journey as a 25-year-old evolving man," Irving posted.

A post shared by Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on

The Cavs drafted Irving with the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. Irving thanked the Cavs front office on Tout, a social networking video platform,  for selecting him.

"They took a chance on a 19-year-old kid that was coming off a stubbed right toe," Irving said on Tout.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly