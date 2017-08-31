Kyrie Irving says thank you to Cleveland fans on social media

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving said thank you to Cleveland fans on social media on Thursday. (Source: WOIO)

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving said thank you to Cleveland fans on social media on Thursday.

The Cavs traded Irving to the Boston Celtics for all-star guard Isaiah Thomas, center Ante Zizic, forward Jae Crowder, the 2018 Brooklyn Nets first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick.

Cleveland, Boston complete Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade

Irving posted on Instagram he will always have love and respect for Cleveland.

"Thank you from my whole being for being there as I was a 19-year-old kid coming into the league, to now where I start another step in the journey as a 25-year-old evolving man," Irving posted.

A post shared by Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

The Cavs drafted Irving with the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. Irving thanked the Cavs front office on Tout, a social networking video platform, for selecting him.

"They took a chance on a 19-year-old kid that was coming off a stubbed right toe," Irving said on Tout.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.