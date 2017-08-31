Suspicious letter containing white powder sent to Painesville City Hall

A suspicious letter containing a white powder was sent to a Painesville city office. (Source WOIO)

According to a spokesperson with Painesville City Hall, a white powder was sent to the office of City Manager Monica Irelan. Irelan's administrative assistant opened the envelope around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and reported the substance.

According to the press release, Irelan called first responders, out of caution all the city hall employees were sent home for the remainder of the day with pay.

The TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township was under a lockdown for a short time after an employee who was in contact with the white powder came to the facility.

The Painesville Fire Department is evaluating the substance. The rest of the hospital was not impacted by the incident.



The administrative assistant was transported to TriPoint Medical Center to be examined as a precautionary measure.

The Painesville City Hall spokesperson said U.S. Postal inspectors have been informed about the incident.

Painesville City Hall employees will return to work on Friday. Authorities will call the employees if Painesville City Hall has to close on Friday.

This is a developing situation, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

