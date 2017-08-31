Geauga Lake getting historic marker 10 years after park closes

Geauga Lake, one of Northeast Ohio's favorite pastime amusement parks, is getting a historic marker a decade after closing.

The now abandoned park first opened in 1887 and officially closed on Sept. 16, 2007.

A dedication will take place at 3 p.m. Sept. 17 with the city of Aurora's Landmark Commission, the Aurora Historical Society, The Geauga Lake Improvement Association and the Ohio History Connection.



The marker will be placed on property owned by the Geauga Lake Improvement Association located on the southern shore of Geauga Lake along State Route 43, adjacent to the former Geauga Lake Ballroom.



"The double sided marker not only commemorates the cherished history of Geauga Lake Park, but also recognizes the importance of the Geauga Lake Community as a vital part of the city's history. Initially known as 'Giles Pond' the area quickly grew when the predecessor of the Erie Railroad began to stop at 'Pond Station.' In the 1880's locals established picnic grounds, a dance hall, and other facilities for those seeking a country getaway," a press release stated. "In 1887, Picnic Lake Park opened offering rides, a roller rink, photo gallery, billiard hall and bowling alley. The Kent Hotel was constructed on the southeast side of the lake in 1888. In the century that followed the park grew and changed ownership over the years."

The community of Geauga Lake began as a cluster of summer cottages occupied by visitors to Giles Pond. Residential growth began in earnest with the formation of two allotment companies: the Geauga Lake Orchard Company in 1915 and the Western Reserve Land Company in 1920.

In 1921, the Geauga Lake Improvement Association (GLIA) was chartered to protect the residents' access to the lake. During Prohibition, this rural setting was the site of speakeasies and dancehalls such as the Magnolia Club.

With gas rationing during WWII the GLIA's lakeside clubhouse doubled as a church with services offered by Reverend J.R. Hutcherson.

The postwar era housing shortage and improvements in transportation brought a transition to the community with year-round housing. The GLIA continues to be the guardian of the adjacent area.

In 2007, the melodic sounds of the carousel and the echoing screams from the "Big Dipper" roller coaster ceased when the park closed.



In addition to the program Geauga Lake Park memorabilia will be on display along with the opportunity to purchase Aurora Historical Society merchandise. The event is open to the public. For further information contact the Aurora Historical Society at 330-995-3336 or at director@aurorahistorical.org.