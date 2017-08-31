Fairview Park police warn of daytime burglaries

Police officers are telling residents to make sure they secure their homes and report any suspicious people or vehicles, because there have been three daytime burglaries since August 24.

Police say the crimes have happened in the Valley Forge neighborhood, the Bain Park area and most recently in the West Valley neighborhood.

Fairview Park Police Chief Erich Upperman says his officers are concentrating on residential patrol. Upperman also says getting a license plate from a suspicious vehicle is extremely helpful.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.