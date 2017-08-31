Watch Live: Cleveland group discussing possible Quicken Loans Arena project revival

The Cleveland Clergy Coalition, a group comprised of local black constituents and leaders, will hold a press conference today in response to the latest news regarding the Quicken Loans Arena Transformation project.

MOBILE USERS WATCH LIVE

The presser, which will be held Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Cleveland's University Circle United Methodist Church, will feature remarks from

Reverend E.T. Caviness, Reverend C. Jay Mathews and Dr. Kenneth Chalker

The CCC, as their known, have voiced their support for the Q deal, and will offer remarks in regard to the breakthrough in negotiations among the Cleveland Cavaliers, the City of Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Congregation.

It was the GCC that acquired over 20,000 signatures to put the Q transformation on an upcoming ballot, arguing that Cleveland's $88 million pledged investment in the project was shortsighted as it wouldn't do enough to supporting the Cleveland community as a whole.

The GCC, a non-partisan coalition of faith communities and partner organizations in Cuyahoga County, has agreed to pull the voter referendum in exchange for the construction of two mental health crisis centers for Cleveland neighborhoods.

Given this breakthrough, it appears the Quicken Loans Transformation Project -- a $140 million deal that would encase the Q in a glass atrium and make major renovations -- is back in the planning process and could be finalized in the coming weeks.

Related links:

Group makes deal that could bring back Quicken Loans project

Cavs pull out of Quicken Loans deal

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.