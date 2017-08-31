Quicken Loans referendum vote canceled by Cleveland activist group

Greater Cleveland Congregations, an organization that collected most of the signatures to force a referendum vote of the $140 million Quicken Loans Arena deal has withdrawn those signatures, effectively killing the referendum effort.

Pastor Jawanza Colvin spoke to Cleveland 19 over the phone Thursday.

When asked what had changed, Colvin said that through mediation the county had committed to mental health and substance abuse centers.

Colvin admitted that many of the details of the new plan still need to be worked out.

"When you look at what this started out as which was a deal only for downtown and only for one facility, has now evolved to, we will see a transformation of athletic courts for young people, we will see homes rehabbed in our most blighted areas and now we will see a commitment now we will see facilities, brick and mortar facilities, to address our most critical crisis which is our overblown jail population and the mental health crisis and the drug crisis in our community. That's a win for everyone," said Colvin.

"In a negotiation, no one gets everything, the most important thing is that you don't compromise your principles," said Colvin.

Cuyahoga County executive Armond Budish released a statement Thursday afternoon with no mention of plans to build new drug abuse and mental health facilities, saying instead, "and we are committed to doing more throughout the County (including pursuing additional facilities and services for substance abuse and mental health crises), subject to the availability of resources and determinations of the best practice to follow. We welcome your interest in these issues and your help in solving them. I look forward to collaborating with you as we move forward."

Cleveland city councilman Zack Reed said, as far as he knows, the amount of money allocated for those mental health facilities is the same as it was earlier in the Q Deal process.

Reed questioned why opponents of the deal put the community through the referendum process, only to withdraw signatures.

In his opinion, Reed said, "GCC caved," saying he believes the group gave in to pressure for the deal to move forward.

"On the surface it looks like we still got the status quo, and it looks like we took this community through a long, drawn-out conversation for the status quo," said Reed. He said he believes that if the GCC hadn't withdrawn the referendum signatures that the groups could have created a "blueprint" for public-private partnerships that benefit all sides.

One of the groups that collected signatures with GCC was the Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus, they told Cleveland 19 that they were unaware that GCC had planned to withdraw their signatures or make a deal with the county. And in response, the local caucus organized a rally on Thursday criticizing the GCC for engaging in the above negotiations.

The time to collect signatures for a referendum has passed.

