Cleveland Bishop-Elect Nelson Perez shares views, philosophy on leading diocese

In a wide-ranging, one-on-one interview with Cleveland 19 reporter Paul Orlousky, Cleveland Bishop-Elect Nelson Perez shared his thoughts on challenges facing the church and how he might counter them.

He is a man who believes there is joy in the gospel. Something he says is often overlooked as news outlets focus on the violence and other troubles in the world today.

"That's not the only story in town, there's a lot of great people and a lot of gifts that God has given up that we need to be grateful for that we need to be joyful about."

As an example he cited the shortage of priests, saying he was shocked that the Seminary here has 70 men training to be priests

"I don't know if you guys recognize that but that's phenomenal. There are dioceses in this country that are double and three times the size of this place and don't have that or half of that. Whatever they are doing here they're doing the right thing."

He sees the shortage as an opportunity for the laity to have a larger role in the Church's ministry.

Perez was asked what the priests of the Cleveland Catholic Diocese can do to help him, he answered "to be joyful, and to be hopeful for their own flock and for their own parishioners, to be kind to be compassionate. To meet the people where they are."

It is something he hopes to do, but realizes that visiting 185 parishes will take time. Perez has been a pastor at two churches in Philadelphia that had schools, and he understands the challenges, believing "Education and formation is a good in and of itself. Do we have to look at the structures and how that happens and stuff like that, yeah. Like any family has to look at how it does its family business so does the church."

The installation is set for Tuesday afternoon

