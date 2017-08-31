Cleveland progressive group opposes Quicken Loans project reboot

Cleveland City Councilman and mayoral candidate Jeff Johnson speaks at a CCPC press conference Thursday in protest of the potential revival of the Quicken Loans Transformation Project. (Source: WOIO)

Multiple groups are weighing in on Thursday's announcement regarding the potential revival of the Quicken Loans Arena Transformation Project.

One of which is the Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus (CCPC), which petitioned for the $140 million construction project to be put on an upcoming ballot in order to let voters decide the fate of the deal.

The CCPC will hold a press conference Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the corner of East 105th & St. Clair in Cleveland to air their displeasure over the Greater Cleveland Congregations' potential deal with the City of Cleveland, which would include withdrawing the voter referendum in exchange for two mental health crisis centers for city neighborhoods.

"We have no problem with a mental health facility, but … it’s not good enough, not for $88 million," said Cleveland City Councilman and mayoral candidate Jeff Johnson in reference to Cleveland's pledged investment in the nine figure Q project.

It was the GCC that spearheaded the cause to acquire over 20,000 signatures to get the issue on the ballot.

The CCPC delivered the following in a prepared statement:

"Last Monday activist groups in Cleveland appeared to achieve one of the greatest victories ever in the history of grassroots organizing ... It appears the Greater Cleveland Congregations have stolen that victory from us. Although GCC may have had a legal right to negotiate a deal and withdraw the referendum petitions they had a moral obligation to at least consult with CCPC and the other activist organizations that helped gather the 20,000 signatures before any deal was made. We are extremely disappointed in today's turn of events which has snatched defeat from the jaws of victory."

Earlier this week, the Cavs walked away from the transformation project, which would encase the Q in glass and include major renovations, in response to the GCC's referendum.

The Cavs have yet to recommit to the project.

