Cleveland city council candidate angered over vanishing election signs

It's political season and with politics come antics.

The September 12th primary is just a couple of weeks away and the campaign trail is getting heated as one candidate's signs are getting ripped off.

This time of year you see campaign signs throughout the city. The problem for Ward 1 city council candidate Joe Jones is that thousands of dollars of his signs are disappearing, and at least one of the thieves was caught of tape.

"We've lost at least $4,500 worth of signs and banners."

Jones is angry and wants it to stop.

"We had signs all up and down the street, even in my yard. They came and took of my signs out of my yard. They're going into people's properties and removing the signs. They're removing the signs in people's yards that have fences."

For the record, it is illegal to take down political signs of an opponent. Jones, who served as councilman in Ward 1 for more than seven years -- before he pleaded guilty to a federal mail fraud charge -- had his record expunged, clearing the way for him to compete in a three-person race.

"Instead of going into someone else's yard and pulling a sign out you should go and talk to that voter and convince that voter why he or she should vote for you verses the other person, verses you tearing signs down or paying someone to tear down some else's sign."

Jones has filed a police report and he hopes someone recognizes who the vandal is and reports him.

Jones says ward 1 deserves a clean, respectful race.

"Campaign for you. Don't talk about tearing somebody else down, talk about what you're going to do to improve the neighborhood."

Jones will not point the finger at either of his opponents, but he says whoever is doing it needs to stop or get caught and pay the price for breaking the law.

Stealing a campaign sign could be a free speech issue. It's at least petty theft and if convicted one could spend some time behind bars and face a fine of up to $1,000.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.